Paige Bueckers Has Heart Eyes Over Azzi Fudd's WNBA Draft Photo Flex
Former UConn Huskies superstar Paige Bueckers was selected by the Dallas Wings with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft.
This pick didn't come as a surprise to anyone, given that Bueckers was undoubtedly the best prospect in the entire draft class. And her inevitably being the draft's biggest star made it so many of her college teammates attended the draft.
While almost all of these teammates were sitting in the front row of the audience, Huskies icon Azzi Fudd was alongside Bueckers, her family, and UConn head coach Geno Auriemma at their draft table.
Fudd (who was initially expected to also be in the 2025 WNBA Draft before deciding to return to UConn for one more season) caught attention during the draft because she decided to straighten her hair, which was a new look for her that fans fawned over.
On April 19, Fudd made an Instagram post that featured several photos from the April 14 draft, which includes pictures of her posing with Bueckers, Auriemma, and several others. The post was captioned, "Popped out at the WNBA draft ❤️🔥".
The post's top comment was from Bueckers, who wrote, "Popped OFF😍".
One X user took a screenshot of this photo montage and posted it with the caption, "Azzi's number fan is here, Geno how will you respond?"
This is a reference to the ongoing joke that Fudd is Auriemma's favorite player, which UConn fans love to point out.
We would imagine Bueckers will be in attendance once Fudd gets drafted at this time next year.