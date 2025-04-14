Women's Fastbreak On SI

UConn Fans Fawn Over Azzi Fudd's New Look For 2025 WNBA Draft

UConn Huskies star Azzi Fudd is doing something new with her appearance while supporting Paige Bueckers at the 2025 WNBA Draft.

Grant Young

Apr 5, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) talks to media before the NCAA Woman’s Final practice at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Apr 5, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) talks to media before the NCAA Woman’s Final practice at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The UConn Huskies are hoping to have at least two (and ideally three) members from their 2025 NCAA national championship team selected in the 2025 WNBA Draft tonight. The obvious one will be star guard Paige Bueckers, who is going to be taken No. 1 overall by the Dallas Wings.

After that, there's some hope that both Kaitlyn Chen and Aubrey Griffin will also hear their names called on Monday. Of course, if Huskies fans were asked a month ago, many would have assumed that another star player — Azzi Fudd — would be joining a WNBA team tonight, as well.

But Fudd has instead decided to play one more season at UConn and will likely be a top pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft as a result.

However, Fudd is still present at the 2025 WNBA Draft in order to support Bueckers. And she is debuting a new look that has fans fawning.

X user @bueckers__ posted a photo of Fudd posing with two of her UConn teammates at the draft (which was initially on Fudd's Snapchat story) with the caption, "OH MY GOD AZZI FUDD".

Fudd has her hair straightened for the draft, which is a new look for her. She showed the process of this on her Instagram story, and fans are loving the result.

"I KNEW IT WAS TIME TO UNLEASH SILK PRESS AZZI," one fan wrote.

Another wrote, "MY BABY, MY GIRL, MY PRINCESS, MY QUEEN, MY GOAT, MY 35, AZZI FUDD YOU STUNNER".

"AZZI JAZLYN FUDD THE WOMAN YOU ARE," a third wrote, reposting the same photo.

It will be fun to see how Fudd and Bueckers celebrate after the draft ends.

Recommended Reading:

feed

Published |Modified
Grant Young
GRANT YOUNG

Grant Young covers Women’s Basketball, the New York Yankees, and the New York Mets for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years. However, he now prefers Angel Reese to Angels in the Outfield.

Home/News