UConn Fans Fawn Over Azzi Fudd's New Look For 2025 WNBA Draft
The UConn Huskies are hoping to have at least two (and ideally three) members from their 2025 NCAA national championship team selected in the 2025 WNBA Draft tonight. The obvious one will be star guard Paige Bueckers, who is going to be taken No. 1 overall by the Dallas Wings.
After that, there's some hope that both Kaitlyn Chen and Aubrey Griffin will also hear their names called on Monday. Of course, if Huskies fans were asked a month ago, many would have assumed that another star player — Azzi Fudd — would be joining a WNBA team tonight, as well.
But Fudd has instead decided to play one more season at UConn and will likely be a top pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft as a result.
However, Fudd is still present at the 2025 WNBA Draft in order to support Bueckers. And she is debuting a new look that has fans fawning.
X user @bueckers__ posted a photo of Fudd posing with two of her UConn teammates at the draft (which was initially on Fudd's Snapchat story) with the caption, "OH MY GOD AZZI FUDD".
Fudd has her hair straightened for the draft, which is a new look for her. She showed the process of this on her Instagram story, and fans are loving the result.
"I KNEW IT WAS TIME TO UNLEASH SILK PRESS AZZI," one fan wrote.
Another wrote, "MY BABY, MY GIRL, MY PRINCESS, MY QUEEN, MY GOAT, MY 35, AZZI FUDD YOU STUNNER".
"AZZI JAZLYN FUDD THE WOMAN YOU ARE," a third wrote, reposting the same photo.
It will be fun to see how Fudd and Bueckers celebrate after the draft ends.