Paige Bueckers Has Hilarious Response to Being Dubbed 'Hottest Thing in Dallas'
Even though she has never played a single game of professional basketball, new Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers is already the face of her WNBA franchise.
This is owed to the massive superstardom that Bueckers amassed during her five seasons spent playing college basketball with the UConn Huskies, which concluded with her winning the 2025 national championship.
While Bueckers' talent on the basketball court already made her the most likely selection for the Wings' No. 1 overall pick, her ability to move the needle for a franchise that has struggled to gain and sustain popularity made her getting drafted by Dallas first overall inevitable.
Bueckers and the other Wings rookies had an introductory press conference on April 23. And at one point, Bueckers had the perfect response to an interesting question.
"Just curious, how do you feel knowing that you're probably the hottest thing in Dallas right now?" a reporter asked Bueckers, per an X post from Vanshay Murdock.
Bueckers paused for a moment before responding, "I mean, I would say the weather is probably hotter than me. Different than Connecticut and Minnesota [where she was born and raised], so I'm excited for that."
The former Huskies icon was well-known for having a great relationship with legendary head coach Geno Auriemma, where the two were more than comfortable teasing each other every once in a while.
This answer suggests that Bueckers is going to bring that same comedic personality to Dallas, which is a great indication that she's feeling content about where she has ended up.