Paige Bueckers Headlines WNBA All-Star Starters Reveal

For the third season in a row, the WNBA All-Star game will feature a rookie starting in the All-Star game.
Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers was named an All-Star starter, in what could be the first of many accolades for the 2025 No. 1 overall pick.
Bueckers finished with the highest weighted score in the guard category, and was the only guard to rank in the top-five of all three voting categories in the final tally, ranking 2nd in the fan vote, 4th in the player vote, and 5th in the media vote.
As a result, she'll join Caitlin Clark, Sabrina Ionescu, and Allisha Gray as the only guards in the starting lineup.
Needless to say, it's well deserved.
Bueckers has reached double figures in each of her first 13 games to open her career, and leads all rookies in points and assists. Amongst all WNBA players, she ranks 11th in scoring (18.4 PPG), 6th in assists (5.8 AST/G), and 4th in steals (1.8 STL/G).
Wings Executive Vice President and General Manager Curt Miller was the first to break the news to an elated Bueckers on Monday afternoon, as the WNBA officially announced its 2025 All-Stars.
Bueckers is the only member of the 2025 rookie class to be named a WNBA starter, marking the third season in a row that a first-year player will crack the starting lineup after Aliyah Boston and Clark received nods in 2023 and 2024.
In total, 10 starters were selected, with Napheesa Collier, A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, Aliyah Boston, Nneka Ogwumike, and Satou Sabally making up the starting frontcourt. All-Star captains Clark and Collier, the two players who received the most fan votes, will draft their teams on WNBA Countdown on July 8.
Bueckers will head to Indiana with the rest of the All-Stars to compete in the 2025 All-Star game on July 19.