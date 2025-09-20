Paige Bueckers Jokes Fun at Her Personal Appearance

Dallas Wings superstar Paige Bueckers was interviewed by (kid) correspondent Joaquin on NBC's Nightly Kids news program on April 10. At one point in their discussion, Joaquin asked Bueckers, "Most of [your] fans are young girls with hair the same way as yours, the iconic double braid. Do you think you're going to keep the same hairstyle or change it in the WNBA?"

As Joaquin alluded to, Bueckers' braided hairstyle became infamous during her college tenure with the UConn Huskies.

"I think it's time for a switch-up," Bueckers responded. "The braids, they had a good run, and so I might switch it up now."

This sentiment from Bueckers (who was then just a few days removed from winning an NCAA national championship in her final season at UConn) shocked many fans because of how she had become synonymous with this hairstyle. Some felt that she'd be unrecognizable if she didn't bring the braids to Dallas.

It also made some wonder why Bueckers was making this decision. And she answered this by saying, "I don't know how to do much else with my hair. Had to give my scalp a break from the braids, so it was either like slick-back pony [or] slick-back bun," when asked why she ditched the braids, per a May 19 X post from the WNBA.

Sep 11, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) looks on from the team bench during the second half against the Phoenix Mercury at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Paige Bueckers Cracks Hairline Joke Amid Braids Comment

Bueckers has played an entire rookie season (which resulted in her winning the 2025 WNBA Rookie of the Year award) since these comments, and she stayed true to her word, as the braids didn't make a single appearance during her first professional campaign.

However, that didn't keep Bueckers from getting asked whether the braids would make an appearance when she plays in Unrivaled this offseason.

"If I bring the braids back, the hairline is going back with it," Bueckers responded before adding that she would be sporting the slick-back for the time being, per an Instagram post from @brwsports.

Props to Bueckers for being willing to make herself the butt of her own joke, especially because some people can be very sensitive about their hairlines.

It sounds like the hairline might officially be in retirement, and fans can kiss any chance of seeing it make its return goodbye. Then again, never say never. Perhaps something will inspire Bueckers to bring the braids back at some point, despite it not sounding like this will happen any time soon.

Recommended Reading: