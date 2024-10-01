Paige Bueckers' LA NFL Outing Produced Playful Tampering From Rickea Jackson
UConn Huskies superstar guard Paige Bueckers has appeared to be on a world tour ever since her college basketball season ended back in April.
Bueckers has been seen at countless sports and pop culture events this summer and seems to appear somewhere new and unexpected each week.
The most recent instance of this was when Bueckers randomly showed up at the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers NFL game in Los Angeles Sunday — despite her having class at UConn the next day.
Bueckers posted a series of photos from her LA NFL outing on Instagram Monday with the caption, "Better days🤍" (which is what her shirt read).
This prompted a reply from Rickea Jackson, one of the top players in the WNBA's loaded 2024 rookie class.
Jackson plays for the Los Angeles Sparks. And her comment made it clear that she's trying to keep her city at the top of Bueckers' mind.
Jackson commented, "LALALALALALALA" on Bueckers' post, while her Sparks teammate Azura Stevens added, "ayeeeeee la 😎".
While the order of the 2025 WNBA Draft isn't set yet, the Sparks will have the best chance to land the top overall pick because they had the league's worst record this season.
And Jackson's hilarious social media activity didn't end there.
X user @snoopyfudds took a screenshot of Jackson's comment and posted it, writing, "INVESTIGATION IMMEDIATELY THIS IS TAMPERING @WNBA @CathyEngelbert".
"snitch," Jackson replied on X.
The tampering accusation is a joke of course, because nothing Jackson says or does can affect which pick the Sparks will have in the Draft.
But if they do secure that top spot, expect Bueckers to be in Los Angeles much, much more often in 2025.