Paige Bueckers Reassures UConn Fans Over Missed Class Concerns
UConn Huskies superstar Paige Bueckers brings the phrase "out and about" to a whole new level.
It's truly remarkable how many sporting and pop culture events Bueckers appears at. In the past few months alone, the 22-year-old has been spotted at a New York Liberty game, the US Open, various New York Fashion Week shows and events, the ESPY's in Los Angeles, the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game in Phoenix, visited former UConn teammate Nika Muhl in Seattle, and visited family in Minnesota and along the East Coast.
When she was at the aforementioned Liberty game earlier this month, a photo of her and teammate Azzi Fudd was posted by the WNBA's Instagram account.
The top comment on the post came from the account of UConn women's basketball, who went viral for writing, "come home, you have class tomorrow 💙".
This prompted a hilarious response from Bueckers, who posted a picture on her Instagram story of her laptop at a 'Communication & Identity' class at UConn one day later that was captioned, "Yea yea yea... made it 🙄 @uconnwbb".
Clearly Bueckers (who is an excellent student) heard the noise about her potentially skipping class in order to attend these events.
That noise started up again Sunday, as Bueckers was seen in Los Angeles to watch the Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs.
Bueckers made sure to address any fan worries by reposting a photo of her at the game and writing, "Yes I am at a sporting event in LA & yes I will be in class tmr AM in Connecticut".
Huskies fans can rest easy knowing that their best player isn't slacking off on her studies to set what seems like a record for most public appearances at sporting events.