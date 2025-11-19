Paige Bueckers Makes 'Irritated' Prediction About Facing Azzi Fudd in WNBA

While Azzi Fudd still has a full final season to play with the UConn Huskies women's basketball team (which they're hoping will result in a second consecutive national championship trophy), it's hard not to look forward to Fudd's WNBA future.

Fudd is expected to be at least a top-five pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft and has the potential to creep into the top two or three if she has a stellar 2025-26 season with UConn. Of course, the big question is whether she would potentially reunite with her girlfriend and former Huskies teammate Paige Bueckers on the Dallas Wings, who selected Bueckers with the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft.

The Wings hold the best odds for the No. 1 overall pick of the 2026 WNBA Draft, and the draft lottery takes place on November 23. Once this lottery occurs, it will be easier to forecast where Fudd might land.

If Dallas did get the No. 1 pick, they would likely use it on UCLA center Lauren Betts, if only because they need a front-court presence and already have solid guard play. Therefore, it's more likely that Fudd will be playing on another WNBA team as opposed to with Bueckers in Dallas.

Nov 4, 2023; Storrs, CT, USA; UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) and guard Azzi Fudd (35) warm up before the exhibition game against Southern Connecticut State University at Gampel Pavillion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Paige Bueckers Speaks on Potentially facing Azzi Fudd in WNBA

Both Fudd and Bueckers have addressed potentially facing each other in the WNBA. When Fudd was asked about this during an August 14 interview with Glamour Magazine's Emily Tennenbaum, she said, "I definitely would love to play with [Bueckers] again; at the same time, I’d love to play against her. I think it's kind of a win-win. There’s no bad option."

When Fudd was asked what she would "use against" Bueckers when competing, she said, "I would just mess with her, but at the same time, when you talk trash to her or mess with her, she gets in another zone and then there’s no stopping her. So I don't know what I would do."

Tennenbaum interviewed Bueckers for a Glamour Magazine article that was released on November 19. When it came to potentially facing off against Fudd, Bueckers said, "Yeah, well, first of all, she’s really not that good at talking trash, so I don’t think she’d have to worry about that. She would say she would mess with me, but I think I’m obviously more.

"I would mess with her, and then she’d get annoyed and irritated. Yeah, we haven’t played against each other since high school, so I really don’t know how that will go," she added.

Paige on potentially playing against Azzi in the W 🤣 pic.twitter.com/VQJ6nqAGXU — K (@PBBUCKET5) November 19, 2025

Given Fudd doesn't end up on Dallas, this will be fascinating future matchup to follow, for more reasons than one.

