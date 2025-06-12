Paige Bueckers Makes Postgame Assist Amid Tense Exchange Between Wings, Mercury Stars

The Dallas Wings and Phoenix Mercury played each other in a June 11 game, in which the Mercury secured a 93-80 victory.

Two prevailing stories emerged from this game: star rookie Paige Bueckers scored a WNBA career-high 35 points in her first game back after missing the previous four because of concussion protocol and an illness, and a tense postgame moment between Mercury standout Satou Sabally and Wings guard DiJonai Carrington.

In the moments after the game ended, cameras caught Sabally and Carrington jawing back and forth at each other while Sabally was in a huddle with her teammates. While it isn't known what the two said to each other or why there seemed to be friction between them, the exchange went viral on social media.

While Bueckers wasn't directly involved in whatever beef Sabally and Carrington might have with each other, she did offer assistance to her teammate in a cool way afterward.

The broadcast cameras were following Carrington around after the game while she was trying to speak to her former teammate, Alyssa Thomas. Carrington clearly didn't want to be on camera, as she covered her face. Bueckers saw this and went to stand directly in front of the camera, thus (at least trying to) block it from Carrington and Thomas' conversation.

X user @supercheryl posted a video of this with the caption, "Paige is a real one for this. She sees Dijonai clearly not wanting to be on camera while AT is trying to have a quick convo, so she literally goes and blocks the camera man in the most awkward Paige way possible. That's absolutely being a good teammate."

It's no secret that Bueckers is a great teammate, which stems from her time at UConn. And this postgame assist is another example of that.

