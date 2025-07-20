Paige Bueckers Predicts Geno Auriemma's 'Awful' Assessment of WNBA All-Star Game

Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers now boasts an undefeated 1-0 record in the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game, as she was part of the Team Collier squad that beat Caitlin Clark's squad by a score of 151-131.

Bueckers finished the game with 6 points in 22 minutes played, and only took six of the whopping 104 shots her team took in the 40-minute contest. Many of those shots were for four points, given that there were four circles on the floor (a few feet behind the three-point arc) where players would be awarded four points if they made a shot while standing there.

While this is a fun idea in concept, it made for a rather uncompetitive and unentertaining All-Star Game, as players essentially just took shots from that deep range the entire time. WNBA legend and ESPN analyst Rebecca Lobo criticized the four-point shot at one point in the second half.

Deep shooting aside, there was also very little defense played in the contest. And Bueckers got honest about what her former UConn Huskies head coach, Geno Auriemma, would say about the competitive effort after Saturday's game.

"Just completely awful. Disturbing demonstration of basketball on both ends of the floor," Bueckers said when asked what Auriemma would think of the 2025 All-Star Game's defense, per an X post from Emily Adams of the Hartford Courant.

It would be hilarious to hear from Auriemma himself about the contest. In the meantime, Bueckers and her All-Star teammates can enjoy a final night in Indianapolis before thinking about the WNBA regular season's second half.

