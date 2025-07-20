Women's Fastbreak On SI

Paige Bueckers Predicts Geno Auriemma's 'Awful' Assessment of WNBA All-Star Game

Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers shared a hilarious message about how Geno Auriemma would rate the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game.
Grant Young|
Jul 19, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Team Collier guard Paige Bueckers (5) before the 2025 WNBA All Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Jul 19, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Team Collier guard Paige Bueckers (5) before the 2025 WNBA All Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers now boasts an undefeated 1-0 record in the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game, as she was part of the Team Collier squad that beat Caitlin Clark's squad by a score of 151-131.

Bueckers finished the game with 6 points in 22 minutes played, and only took six of the whopping 104 shots her team took in the 40-minute contest. Many of those shots were for four points, given that there were four circles on the floor (a few feet behind the three-point arc) where players would be awarded four points if they made a shot while standing there.

While this is a fun idea in concept, it made for a rather uncompetitive and unentertaining All-Star Game, as players essentially just took shots from that deep range the entire time. WNBA legend and ESPN analyst Rebecca Lobo criticized the four-point shot at one point in the second half.

Deep shooting aside, there was also very little defense played in the contest. And Bueckers got honest about what her former UConn Huskies head coach, Geno Auriemma, would say about the competitive effort after Saturday's game.

"Just completely awful. Disturbing demonstration of basketball on both ends of the floor," Bueckers said when asked what Auriemma would think of the 2025 All-Star Game's defense, per an X post from Emily Adams of the Hartford Courant.

It would be hilarious to hear from Auriemma himself about the contest. In the meantime, Bueckers and her All-Star teammates can enjoy a final night in Indianapolis before thinking about the WNBA regular season's second half.

Recommended Reading:

Published
Grant Young
GRANT YOUNG

Grant Young covers Women’s Basketball, the New York Yankees, and the New York Mets for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years. However, he now prefers Angel Reese to Angels in the Outfield.

Share on XFollow GrvntYoung
Home/News