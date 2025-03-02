Paige Bueckers Provides Powerful 2-Word Reaction to Receiving Rare UConn Honor
The UConn Huskies women's basketball team finished their 2024-25 regular season in dominant fashion on Sunday when they defeated the Marquette Golden Eagles by a score of 92-57.
This was a special Sunday for the Huskies program. In addition to a Senior Day celebration taking place after the game ended, star guard Paige Bueckers was inducted into the Huskies of Honor program on the Gampel Pavilion wall, making her the 23rd player in program history to receive this prestigious honor.
Bueckers (who finished with a game-high 19 points to go along with 7 assists, 4 rebounds, and 3 steals) became the first Husky player to earn this accomplishment since 2019 after reaching the criteria of being named to the 10-member WCBA All-America first team and earning a bachelor's degree.
Bueckers spoke with the media after the big win, and was asked what this moment feels like for her.
"Definitely surreal," Bueckers said, per an X post from SNY. "I don't know, the stuff that has happened to me here and to the team here, you don't really reflect on it until it's over. So it still to me feels like a dream, and it's not real. And it was really cool, I didn't know that was happening today.
"So to have that experience to share that with my teammates and my coaching staff, it meant a lot," Bueckers continued."
Whenever Bueckers finally gets around to reflecting on all that she has accomplished, she will surely realize that she truly put together a special run during her UConn tenure, regardless of whether it culminates in an NCAA National Championship.