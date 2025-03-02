Women's Fastbreak On SI

Paige Bueckers to Receive Rare UConn Honor at Senior Day Game

UConn Huskies star Paige Bueckers is receiving an awesome honor during her team's Senior Day game.

Jan 22, 2025; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) is recognized with head coach Geno Auriemma for her 2000 career points before the start of the game against the Villanova Wildcats at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
Jan 22, 2025; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) is recognized with head coach Geno Auriemma for her 2000 career points before the start of the game against the Villanova Wildcats at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

Paige Bueckers could be the best UConn Huskies women's basketball player of all time to never win an NCAA National Championship.

Of course, Bueckers is looking to change that this season, and certainly seems to have a good chance of doing so considering how UConn has been playing of late. But before the 2025 Big East Conference regular season champions can begin their postseason push, they have one final regular season game against Marquette on March 2.

Despite UConn already having the Big East locked up, there's at least some sentimental value on Sunday, as the Huskies seniors will be honored after the game for Senior Day.

Star guard Paige Bueckers took part in last season's senior day, despite announcing after the game that she would return for another season at UConn. However, Bueckers will receive another honor on Sunday, as a March 2 article from CT Insider's Carl Adamec conveyed that Bueckers will be inducted into the Huskies of Honor program on the Gampel Pavilion wall.

Bueckers will become the 23rd Huskies women's basketball player to be inducted in the Huskies of Honor program, which Adamec lists the criteria as, "being named to the 10-member WCBA All-America first team and earning a bachelor's degree".

The most recent Huskies players to receive induction are WNBA standouts Napheesa Collier and Katie Lou Samuelson, who were each inducted during the 2019 season.

While this is cool and much-deserving honor for Bueckers, it would surely pale in comparison to winning an NCAA National Championship for her.

