Paige Bueckers Provides Update on Back Injury After Wings Loss to Liberty

Paige Bueckers was the talk of the game despite the Dallas Wings falling to the New York Liberty by a score of 85-76.

That's because the clear Rookie of the Year favorite put on a show-stopping move late in the second quarter that had WNBA fans in a frenzy.

Bueckers had Liberty forward Stephanie Talbot dancing after a series of moves, before sinking one of her patented midrange jumpers.

PAIGE BUECKERS THAT WOMAN HAS A FAMILY pic.twitter.com/46rOdNaJGV — Shabazz 💫 (@ShowCaseShabazz) August 5, 2025

But Bueckers was also discussed for another reason, she briefly left the court for the locker room after she was seen grabbing at her back.

Bueckers did return to the court before too long but obviously any possibility of a back injury is concerning.

Paige Bueckers grabbed at her back before going to use the bike, then went to the locker room. Something to keep an eye on. pic.twitter.com/AGbcno9cAq — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) August 6, 2025

Bueckers Clarifies Nature of Back Injury

Following the game, Bueckers participated in a media scrum and gave some more details as to the nature of her injury.

"I'm alright, I just got it checked out. I think just a pulled muscle. I felt it strained, felt it tightened. So just gonna get it worked out, take some medicine," Bueckers said.

Paige Bueckers with an update on her back. pic.twitter.com/75HwJwoaiV — Khristina Williams (@Khristina) August 6, 2025

When asked whether the back ailment could hamper her status going forward, Buckers offered a cautiously optimistic assessment.

"It's day-to-day. I'm hoping it won't take me out. But yeah, just get some treatment, get some rest, get some medicine. So, I'm hoping it doesn't take me out," Bueckers said.

Bueckers Stands Out Amid Wings Struggles

Obviously no one wants to see Bueckers taken out by injury. The likely WNBA Rookie of the Year has earned praise from fans and peers alike amid her stellar first campaign in the league.

Bueckers has topped the 20 point mark in four straight games. She carries averages of 18.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 5.5 assists—with her ability to get to her shot in the midrange like in the viral highlight from the Liberty game becoming her signature.

Said maneuver led to Indiana Fever standout Sophie Cunningham to say this on her most recent podcast episode.

"She's probably going to get Rookie of the Year, as she should...we played her three times. The way she just gets to her midrange is insane."

Sophie Cunningham has nothing but nice things to say about Paige Bueckers and talked about their interactions during the recent game. pic.twitter.com/W1Pyeg9JzJ — ericaf455 (@ericaf455) August 5, 2025

Unfortunately for the Wings, Bueckers standout play has not resulted in wins. Dallas sits at just 8-22 on the season.

Still, it's impossible to ignore the stellar play of the team's franchise rookie. Which is why all fans hope Bueckers' first WNBA season is not hampered by injury down the stretch.

