Sophie Cunningham Has Nothing but Love for Paige Bueckers

It seems whenever one of her WNBA peers talk about Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers, they only have good things to say. The latest example coming in the form of Indiana Fever standout Sophie Cunningham.

Despite the Wings and Fever matching up in recent contests (all Indiana wins), and Bueckers and Cunningham having some viral competitive interactions on the court—Cunningham made it clear that she is a big fan of Bueckers.

On an August 5 episode of her new Show Me Something podcast, Sophie set the record straight regarding any narratives painted online about potential animosity she may have for Paige.

Aug 1, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) and Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) in action during the game between the Dallas Wings and the Indiana Fever at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"I love her," Cunningham stated plainly.

She then said the pair don't have a relationship off the court in response to a question from her co-host West Wilson.

"I just like love her vibe and her energy. I just think that she is a good frickin' human. And she's a great basketball player. She really is. She's a great teammate and a phenomenal leader," she added.

Sophie Cunningham has nothing but nice things to say about Paige Bueckers and talked about their interactions during the recent game. pic.twitter.com/W1Pyeg9JzJ — ericaf455 (@ericaf455) August 5, 2025

Sophie Cunningham Praises Paige Bueckers

Cunningham's praise for Bueckers didn't end there. She continued by lauding the latter's basketball abilities.

"She's probably going to get Rookie of the Year, as she should...we played her three times. The way she just gets to her midrange is insane."

"She legit has a bag," Cunningham continued.

Paige Bueckers got Sophie Cunningham jumping… pic.twitter.com/d5N3sinE9s — Landon Thomas (@sixfivelando) August 2, 2025

"I like her, she's a hell of a player," she concluded.

The Fever star went on to remark how Bueckers is fun to play against and described some of the good natured interactions they had on the court during Indiana's most recent win over Dallas.

Cunningham recalled them having a fun exchange where she playfully hit Bueckers and the pair laughed about it, though that may not have been how social media saw it.

"People want us to hate each other so bad...dude we were literally laughing and talking to each other. People want us to hate each other so bad, every time," Cunningham stated, seemingly also referring to the constant need to pit WNBA players against one another online.

Sophie Cunningham set the record straight on her interaction with Paige Bueckers.



via @showme_pod pic.twitter.com/jlM5NfHgIv — Just Women’s Sports (@justwsports) August 5, 2025

If there's one thing WNBA fans can count on from Cunningham, it's being straight forward. She hasn't held her tongue about defending teammate Caitlin Clark, or even viral incidents involving a certain kind of toy tossed on the court during games.

So, it's safe to say, given everything she stated clearly about Bueckers—Cunningham has nothing but love for the soon to be WNBA Rookie of the Year.

