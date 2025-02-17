Paige Bueckers' Reaction to ESPN Interview Obligation Has UConn Fans in Tears
The UConn Huskies women's basketball team produced the biggest win of their 2024-25 season (and arguably the biggest regular season win over the past few seasons) when they routed the South Carolina Gamecocks by a score of 87-58 on South Carolina's home court.
Huskies star Paige Bueckers finished the game with 12 points (on 3-12 shooting from the floor), 10 assists, and 7 rebounds. However, she didn't need to dominate as a scorer because of the fantastic performance that teammate Azzi Fudd produced.
This outcome seemed all but guaranteed by halftime, as the Huskies were winning 45-23. While one would imagine that this would have Bueckers and her teammates feeling good entering their locker room, a hilarious video that has since surfaced on social media shows that in Bueckers' case, this wasn't necessarily accurate.
Bueckers did an interview with ESPN reporter Holly Rowe at the half. And a video has since surfaced on social media of Bueckers' seemingly exasperated reaction to being asked to speak.
X user @sportsfan6718 posted a fan's video that was initially captioned, "Paige did NOT want that interview", where Bueckers is seen visibly upset about the interview request before begrudgingly obliging.
UConn fans are noting how hilarious this is in the post's replies.
One X account posted a photo of Jimmy Butler doubled over, as it to mimic the emotion Bueckers seemed to be feeling at the moment.
"Lmaoooo my sis tried her best to zoom right past Holly 😂😂😂," another added.
Chris Williamson said, "Lmaoooo aye yooo she like here we go again another interview I gotta do".
Unfortunately, Bueckers' stardom makes it so she surely has plenty more halftime interviews in her future.