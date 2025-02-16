UConn Fans Love Azzi Fudd Torching South Carolina With Dominant 3-Point Display
The No. 7 ranked UConn Huskies women's basketball team chose a great time to play the best game of their 2024-25 NCAA season when they faced the No. 4 ranked South Carolina Gamecocks on the road Sunday.
The Huskies took a 70-45 lead into the third quarter, and are in the process of handing the Gamecocks its first home loss in the regular season in 71 games.
While both UConn star guards Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd struggled from the field in the first half, their team's success was sustained by forwards Sarah Strong and Jana El Alfy.
However, Fudd has caught fire since then.
The sharpshooter exploded for 18 points in the third quarter alone. In a few minutes into the fourth quarter, Fudd now has 28 points including her going 6-10 on three-point shots.
This comes one game after Fudd produced a career-high 34 points against St. John's. But the fact that she's producing this performance against the defending National Champions speaks volumes.
Fans are showing Fudd's performance some love on social media.
"Azzi Fudd showing why she one of the best players in the nation when healthy !!," Chris Williamson wrote.
SNY reporter Chelsea Sherrod added, "When Azzi Fudd gets going it is lethal. It almost looks like the ball doesn’t touch her hands how fast she gets a shot off lol".
"My Glorious Queen Azzi Fudd at the 3 point line with South Carolina," a third added along with a viral gif of someone enjoying their food.
What's for sure is that Fudd's WNBA Draft stock is raising multitudes after this fantastic sharpshooting performance.