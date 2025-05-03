Paige Bueckers Rejects Comparison to Caitlin Clark WNBA Draft Class Question
The Dallas Wings didn't get off to a great start during the 2025 WNBA season, as they were routed by the Las Vegas Aces by a score of 112-78 during their May 2 preseason clash.
While there's a lot of excitement around the Wings this season (and the season is still early), this defeat surely serves as a good reality check, given that this team is still young, has a lot of new pieces, and will probably struggle to compete with the league's top teams this year.
Of course, most of this excitement is owed to Dallas drafting former UConn star Paige Bueckers, who finished her WNBA debut with 10 points in 23 minutes played.
Bueckers spoke with the media after Friday's defeat. And when asked how she deals with the expectations on her amid comparisons to the stacked 2024 WNBA Draft class (which was led by Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark), she offered an interesting response.
"No expectations. I feel like that comes from an outside source, so just building with the team here, trying to get better every single day like I talk about every single time," Bueckers said, per an X post from @aysiacchanell. "And don't worry about expectations. Don't set yourself to a ceiling of what you can achieve, just try to be better and win the day.
"Expectations are a narrative that the media tries to create. So not letting outside sources in is really the expectation," Bueckers added.
This is a wise and mature response from Bueckers after her first professional defeat.