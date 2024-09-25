Paige Bueckers Responds to Viral Joe Burrow Identity Theft Post
UConn women's basketball star Paige Bueckers is among the most fashion-forward players in the sport.
Just this year, Bueckers has gone viral for multiple outfits, including the all-white suit she wore to the 2024 WNBA Draft.
The 22-year-old also made waves when she and teammate Azzi Fudd showed up to multiple fashion shows at New York Fashion Week, along with making an appearance at Wimbledon and a New York Liberty game (before the dynamic duo was urged to return to UConn).
Yet, perhaps the most viral moment that has stemmed from Bueckers' fashion sense came via an outfit she wasn't even wearing.
On Monday, Cincinnati Bengals franchise quarterback Joe Burrow showed up to his team's game wearing a white vest, white cargo pants, a pink shirt, and pink and white shoes (all while rocking frosted tips).
This fit prompted X user @RickyEspada14 to repost with the caption, "Bro just left Paige Bueckers closet".
This reply went extremely viral, garnering over 3 million views on X in less than two days' time.
It has also been reposted by multiple professional athlete accounts; such as the popular Instagram account LeagueFits (@leaguefits), who reposted Burrow's outfit and the X user's response in a Wednesday post.
"identity theft is not a joke," the post's caption wrote.
Given that Bueckers is now very active on X, she may not have seen the initial post. But LeagueFits' posts caught her attention, and prompted her to reply, "Just missing the crop top".
Burrow may have never been able to live it down if he finished his outfit off with a crop top like Bueckers might have.