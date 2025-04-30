Paige Bueckers Sends 2-Word Message on Serah Williams' UConn Transfer Announcement
After a championship drought of nine seasons (which is an eternity for this program), the UConn Huskies won the 2025 NCAA national title after their April 6 drubbing of the South Carolina Gamecocks.
UConn would not have won this championship without Paige Bueckers, as her offensive excellence combined with leadership abilities both on and off the court was invaluable to Geno Auriemma's team.
Then Bueckers left UConn for the 2025 WNBA Draft, where she was selected No. 1 overall by the Dallas Wings. As a result, there was some speculation about whether UConn could replicate this past season's success without her.
But their chances of repeating just received a major increase on Wednesday, as former Wisconsin star forward Serah Williams (averaged 19.2 points and 9.8 rebounds per game with the Badgers last year) announced her commitment to UConn via the NCAA transfer portal.
Williams made this announcement with an Instagram post that showed a graphic of her wearing UConn gear and which read, "Genesis 28:15 'Yes. I’ll stay with you, I’ll protect you wherever you go.' Go Huskiess💙🤍".
Her Instagram post's top comment is from Paige Bueckers, who wrote, "Let’s goooooo".
Several other UConn players commented on the post, including guard KK Arnold, writing, "TALM BOUT INNITTTTT💙". Guard Ashlynn Shade also added, "Letssss goooo💙".
It will be fascinating to see how Williams fits into UConn's offense next season, and how shooting will be distributed between her, Azzi Fudd, Sarah Strong, and the other solid players that Geno Auriemma has on his roster.