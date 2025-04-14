Paige Bueckers Sends 4-Word Message to Dallas Wings After No. 1 2025 WNBA Draft Pick
The 2025 WNBA Draft is now underway, and it didn't take long for what everybody expected to occur: The Dallas Wings selected former UConn Huskies star Paige Bueckers with the No. 1 overall pick.
While everybody knew that Bueckers was getting selected in this position, it was still cool to see Bueckers have her dream realized. And this moment was made even better because several of Bueckers' Huskies teammates, along with her mother and UConn head coach Geno Auriemma, were all present to support her.
Bueckers spoke with ESPN's Holly Rowe moments after the pick was announced and Bueckers took her obligatory photos with WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert.
The new Wings star was first asked about having the feeling of having her name called at No. 1 in the WNBA Draft. After that, she was asked about being able to fight through the adversity she faced in her college career to this point. Then Rowe asked Bueckers her having so many UConn teammates there to support her, which brought Bueckers to tears.
Finally, Rowe asked her if she had any message to the Dallas Wings franchise and its fanbase.
After a hilarious answer about per preference for Tex-Mex food instead of barbeque, Bueckers said, "Dallas, I'm so excited!
"Just a new city, a new start, a fresh start. And so I'm excited. Let's get it!" she continued.
After this, the ESPN broadcast showed the Wings' draft room hugging and embracing in celebration, as they just landed the new face of their franchise.