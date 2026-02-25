Paige Bueckers Sends Clear Message About State of 2026 WNBA Season

The status of the 2026 WNBA season is still very much up in the air. With ongoing CBA negotiations, every aspect of the league finds itself in a total and complete stall.

Status quo remains the same for most WNBA players. Many are filling their time still competing, either overseas or in Unrivaled, while others continue to sit and wait for the word on a new agreement. Dallas Wings star and current member of Breeze BC in Unrivaled, Paige Bueckers, is staying busy. In fact, she's currently the leading scorer in Unrivaled. And Bueckers doesn't seem to be worried about the possibility of the WNBA not having a season.

In a recent interview with Elle Magazine, Bueckers made it clear that she is excited for the league's future and is eager to get the wheels turning again. When asked if there was even going to be a season, she was confident in her response that the players and league will come to an agreement.

"Yes, there'll be a season. We're going to figure it out. I think everybody wants to capitalize on the momentum right now, so I think we're going to figure it out. We'll have a season," Bueckers said.

Paige Bueckers Has a Book Club, a Tabby Bag, and a Plan for the WNBA Season https://t.co/Rn2NeOCLxG — ELLE Magazine (US) (@ELLEmagazine) February 25, 2026

She makes a valid point, the WNBA can't afford to fumble the bag on what has been a quick peak in interest and growth in the sport. Attendance and merchandise sales have exploded over the last two seasons and a lucrative new media rights deal has been established.

A new deadline of March 10 has been set by the league for an agreement to be met in order to avoid impact on the start of the season, which is currently set for May 8. But Bueckers is clearly not worried.

Aug 1, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) in action during the game between the Dallas Wings and the Indiana Fever at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Paige Bueckers Channels Success and Opportunity Before Year Two

It was a rough rookie season for the former No.1 overall pick after the Dallas Wings finished the season in last place having only won 10 of their 44 games. Despite a disappointing season, Bueckers is confident that things will start to turn in the right direction in year two.

"I'm just looking forward to continuing to build. We have a foundation, and we have a core, and we have a new coaching staff, so it's going to be really exciting just to see where what it'll be like under their wings and how we can continue to grow and get better as a team," she added.

The Wings brought in Jose Fernandez, who has 25 years of coaching experience at the collegiate level, to replace Chris Koclanes as head coach. Dallas also holds the No.1 overall pick in this year's draft for the second straight season, giving them first dibs on top prospects like Lauren Betts, Olivia Miles and Azzi Fudd.

The way that Bueckers continues to dominate on the scoring front in Unrivaled, a league that is packed with elite WNBA talent, should lead to a sign of hope that things will start to trend positively for the Wings in 2026—assuming there is a indeed a season like Bueckers believes.