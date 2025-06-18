Paige Bueckers Sends Strong 3-Word Message About Geno Auriemma's WNBA Attendance

Paige Bueckers' Dallas Wings squad is facing off in a home game against the Golden State Valkyries on June 17.

This game is especially of note for UConn Huskies women's basketball fans for several reasons. Not only will Bueckers (who is the Wings' star rookie and Huskies all-time great) be taking the court, but her 2024-25 UConn teammate Kaitlyn Chen is also making her WNBA debut for Golden State, which already made for a wholesome reunion between them.

What's more, during a June 16 interview, legendary UConn head coach Geno Auriemma revealed that he would be attending this Valkyries vs. Wings game because he has another obligation on Wednesday that allowed him to make the trip. Therefore, Tuesday will give a chance for the three 2025 NCAA national champions to come together.

Bueckers spoke with the media before Tuesday's game and was asked what it means to have Auriemma in the building to support her.

"It means everything," Bueckers said, per an X post from Joey Mistretta of FanSided.

"Just for him to come and support, and for him to be able to be here and watch me and Kaitlyn, he has done so much for us and our entire basketball careers. So it will be a full-circle moment," she added.

Geno Auriemma is expected to attend tonight’s Valkyries-Wings game. What does that mean to Paige Bueckers?



“It means everything”#WingsUp pic.twitter.com/s4cx8s0Zt8 — Joey Mistretta (@JoeyMistretta_) June 17, 2025

When asked about getting to play against Chen, Bueckers added, "Very excited for her. Extremely happy. I mean obviously, we're great friends, we're like sisters. So for her to get this opportunity with a great new organization, and getting picked up right before our game, I was happy to see that," per Mistretta.

Paige Bueckers on playing against Kaitlyn Chen#WingsUp pic.twitter.com/5REmmetIbn — Joey Mistretta (@JoeyMistretta_) June 17, 2025

It will be fun to see whether Bueckers and Chen face each other on the court Tuesday.

