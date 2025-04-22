Paige Bueckers Sends UConn Nation Heartfelt Goodbye Message
With the No. 1 pick of the 2025 WNBA Draft, the Dallas Wings selected UConn Huskies legend Paige Bueckers.
This felt like a fitting conclusion to an incredible five seasons that Bueckers spent with the Huskies, which was a rollercoaster ride that was capped off with the program's first NCAA national championship since 2016.
Bueckers has made it extremely clear how strongly she feels about her alma mater. And in an April 22 Instagram post, the superstar guard sent a powerful message to UConn's fanbase.
"UConn Nation, where do I even begin.These past 5 years have been some of the most rewarding, challenging and Blessed years of my life. From the relationships that will last a lifetime, memories and experiences I’ll never forget, and a growing in Faith that has changed my life. The support and love has meant everything to me and I wouldn’t have been able to make it through without it.
"From all my sisters that I played with, to everyone in the program you are all family for life. Storrs, Connecticut will always be my second home and I wouldn’t trade it for the world. I’m forever indebted and all I can say is THANK YOU💙," the post wrote.
It featured a photo collage of several iconic moments from Bueckers' career, with the first one being her hugging head coach Geno Auriemma once she subbed out of the national championship game.
Many of Bueckers' teammates are already flooding the comments section to show her love. While she'll never play in a UConn jersey again, Bueckers left an indelible mark on the school and basketball program that will remain long after her college career.