Paige Bueckers Shooting Stat Makes Dallas Wings’ Winning Formula Clear

The Dallas Wings have struggled since the All-Star Break, going 1-4 in their past five games and 2-5 in their past seven contests. This includes their 94-76 defeat to the Golden State Valkyries on Friday night, which was their third-lowest point total this season.

It's no secret that Dallas' success hinges on star guard Paige Bueckers. And Bueckers hasn't been herself since the All-Star Break, as she's averaging 15.8 points per game in those five contests, when she was averaging 21.3 points per game before that.

However, Bueckers' points per game aren't necessarily the most crucial when assessing when the Wings are most likely to win. Instead, it's how many times Bueckers shoots in the first place.

Dallas is 13-5 (.722) when Bueckers attempts 14 or more field goals this season. They're 6-6 (.500) when she doesn't. Therefore, Bueckers' offensive aggression is arguably the Wings' offense's most important stat. And the reasons why make sense.

Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) scores a basket | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why Paige Bueckers' Shooting Volume Impacts the Dallas Wings' Winning

Bueckers is at her best when she's hunting her own shots. After all, she's historically been a very efficient shooter and knows where her spots are.

Plus, when she's playing in rhythm (which often means creating her own offense), this frees her up to naturally find scoring opportunities for her teammates, if only because defenses must key in on her.

Bueckers' lack of shooting isn't the Wings' only issue when they're out of rhythm. She also has a tendency to force her shot at times in those situations. Therefore, her field goal percentage is actually lower in those lower-volume games.

Bueckers has shot 52.6% from the field in those 18 higher-volume games. This is further proof that when she's in rhythm, she's finding—and making—her own shots, which therefore puts the entire Wings' offense into motion. And the improved efficiency shows she isn't forcing shots in this scenario, either.

The Dallas Wings are likely to re-find their footing at some point soon. They still have a very respectable 19-13 record, are firmly in the playoff picture, and 88.8 points per game are eighth-best in the league.

But Bueckers, who is only averaging 13 field goal attempts per game during this five-game lull, needs to re-find her aggression. That doesn't mean forcing shots, but instead being quicker to capitalize on when good shot opportunities present themselves.

And she'll surely do so. Bueckers is one of the WNBA's best guards for a reason.