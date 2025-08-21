Paige Bueckers' Jaw-Dropping Performance Makes WNBA History in Wings Heartbreaker

When Paige Bueckers entered the WNBA this season, there was no doubt she would be doing historic things. And when the Dallas Wings rookie faced-off against the Los Angeles Sparks Thursday, she proved it.

Though the Wings narrowly fell to the Sparks 81-80 in the final seconds of the game, the story of the night belongs to Paige Bueckers who etched her mark in the record books and left with a career defining 44 points ––the most points made by a rookie in the WNBA ever.

FORTY-FOUR POINTS FOR THE ROOK 🏆



After tonight's performance, Paige Bueckers has scored the most points by any player this season & tied for most points by any first-year player while shooting 81% from the field. pic.twitter.com/2F4tBfvMOT — Dallas Wings (@DallasWings) August 21, 2025

Bueckers shares the scoring record with Cynthia Cooper-Dyke, who set it in 1997, the WNBA’s inaugural season. And though not a rookie as Cooper-Dyke was 34 and had previously been playing overseas, the point tally hadn't been equaled for 28 years.

But Paige put herself in elite company among rookies who have scored 40-plus points in a game Thursday, sitting alongside notable WNBA legends Cynthia Cooper and Candace Parker.

Rookies with 40+ points in a game:



Cynthia Cooper (1997)

Candace Parker (2008)

Paige Bueckers (2025) pic.twitter.com/bqEnr1JtFu — curt miller’s beard (@phxsunz25) August 21, 2025

One record she holds all on her own though is the efficiency while doing it, being the only player ever to shoot at 80% while shooting 40-plus points. This is not the biggest of shockers as Bueckers is famous for drilling shots at a high clip.

Paige Bueckers with a night FOR THE AGES 👑



▪️ Most points by a rookie in WNBA history

▪️ First player in league history with 40+ on 80%+ FG

▪️ Highest scoring game this year



FINAL STATS VS. LA: 44 PTS, 17-21 FGM (81%), 4 REB#WelcometotheW pic.twitter.com/SJyc1t5rM8 — WNBA (@WNBA) August 21, 2025

The list of records set that evening goes on as, unsurprisingly, Bueckers hold the highest-scoring game by a player this season, most points in a regulation loss in WNBA history, and tied Deanna Nolan for the third-highest scoring game in Wings franchise history.

And being one of the biggest stars of the WNBA, the Wings rookie had no shortage of love showered her way as fans took to social media to celebrate her night of the ages.

One fan on X sent a heartfelt message saying, “You have never wronged me Paige Bueckers. I love you. You are the greatest to ever touch a basketball. Never die.”

You have never wronged me Paige Bueckers. I love you. You are the greatest to ever touch a basketball. Never die. pic.twitter.com/V3Ig0uezfY — lizzy (@azzifuddsbun35) August 21, 2025

Another posted her stat line for the night and complimeted her performance saying, “paige bueckers, you're so tough, you have so much handle, you have so much skill… you're so efficient. I don't have a question, you just so tough bro. paige paige paige.”

paige bueckers, you're so tough, you have so much handle, you have so much skill, you have so much handle, you're so efficient. I don't have a question, you just so tough bro. paige paige paige pic.twitter.com/lp1VkZVOmS — mads (@livelovepazzi) August 21, 2025

Paige Bueckers Fans Put the Rookie of the Year Debate on Ice After 44 Point Explosion Against the Los Angeles Sparks

Aug 10, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Mystics guard Sonia Citron (22) dribbles upcourt ahead of Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) during the first half at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Some were quick to cement Bueckers as Rookie of the Year, a close race that has recently become a hot debate between her and Washington Mystics guard Sonia Citron. But after the dominant performance the Wings rookie showcased against the Sparks, the pendulum has swung firmly in Bueckers' direction.

THE ROTY RACE IS OVER 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/pm7hKq9Scw — Derrius Mullins (@unclederrent_) August 21, 2025

The cherry on top of an already momentous night would have been if the Wings took home the win, because not only was it a heartbreaker of a loss –– where Dallas had the lead in the fourth quarter by a point, only to have the Sparks’ Kelsey Plum bank in a jumper in the final one second of the game –– but the Wings were also eliminated from the playoffs as a result of it.

But wins and losses come and go, however, records are remembered. And after the masterclass Bueckers put on Thursday night, it's sure to be a night she won’t forget anytime soon.

