Paige Bueckers Signs 'Azzi Fudd's Girlfriend' WNBA Fan Poster After Hand-Hold Moment

On June 21, UConn Huskies superstar Azzi Fudd posted a mirror selfie of her getting her hair done to her Instagram story. In the photo, Fudd's phone had a case that read, 'Paige Bueckers' Girlfriend'.

This confirmed for many what had been speculated about for a long time: that Fudd and Bueckers (who were teammates at UConn for several years and won the 2025 NCAA national championship) were in a romantic relationship.

While the two seemed to keep their relationship under wraps while they were teammates, Bueckers now playing in the WNBA with the Dallas Wings has seemingly freed them up to be more open and public about their relationship.

This was made even more apparent on July 7, after several things that occurred after the Wings' road game against the Phoenix Mercury.

Fudd was in attendance during the game. And after it ended, a fan posted a video of Bueckers and Fudd holding hands as they walked out onto the court, seemingly as they were looking to leave the arena. This video has since gone viral on social media, and fans have taken screenshots of the hand-holding moment.

I love how the video is so low quality but there is no mistaking Paige’s huge smile 🥹and the hands swinging 💞 pic.twitter.com/cUhL1Cj0i5 — jo (@thearkvi) July 8, 2025

That's not all that occurred. TikTok user @miriam.zarate posted a video of Bueckers signing a fan's poster that read, "Azzi Fudd's Girlfriend" after the game ended. This has also been reposted many times on social media and is catching attention.

yall look at this sign that paige signed😭😭 pic.twitter.com/OKx0RT5m06 — Ângel | (6-14)(6-13)(17-2) (@barbiefitting) July 8, 2025

paige signing on the dotted line like got me giddy idk why 😭 so cute pic.twitter.com/qYqJJYCjk9 — jo (@thearkvi) July 8, 2025

Seeing Bueckers and Fudd being so open about their relationship has been extremely heartwarming for fans, who are hoping for more content from these two soon.

