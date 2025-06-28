Paige Bueckers' Stance on Caitlin Clark Effect Speaks Volumes

Dallas Wings star rookie Paige Bueckers produced an extremely solid performance during her team's June 27 loss to the Indiana Fever, as she finished the contest with 27 points on 9 of 18 shooting from the field while also adding 6 rebounds and 0 turnovers.

While this was fun for fans to see, the fact that Bueckers didn't get to compete directly against Fever star guard Caitlin Clark (because Clark is still nursing a groin injury) during Friday's game was disappointing to many, given that these are two of the biggest young stars in the sport and have been compared to each other ever since their freshman seaasons in college.

Despite Clark not playing, Fever fans showed up in droves for the game, as evidenced by the contest's attendance of over 20,000.

Bueckers has always been very complimentary of Clark. And when speaking with the media before Friday's game, she shared a strong message about No. 22's impact.

"I know Caitlin has been dealing with this ever since probably high school, where every single game is sold out, everybody is coming to watch Caitlin," Bueckers said when asked about the hype around Friday's game, per an X post from @drafts95452567.

"And I think it has just brought so many more eyes to the game. And like I've said before, people come in and tune in for Caitlin, and end up fans of so many other athletes. So to be able to play on this platform, to get more eyes on the game, to get more respect for the game. Because I think when you watch, we perform. And the return on investment is great. So it's just a great opportunity for all of us," she continued.

Paige: “Caitlin’s been dealing with this ever since highschool where every single game is going to be soldout. Everybody’s coming to watch Caitlin and it's just brought so many more eyes to the game. People are coming into it for Caitlin and end up fans of so many other athletes” pic.twitter.com/bqu363DkYd — drafts (@drafts95452567) June 28, 2025

It's cool to hear Bueckers giving Clark her flowers. Hopefully these two can meet on the court when Dallas and Indiana play on July 13.

Recommended Reading: