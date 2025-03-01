Azzi Fudd Admits 'Denial' Over UConn Senior Day Amid Looming WNBA Draft Decision
The UConn Huskies women's basketball team plays the final game of their 2024-25 regular season on March 2 when they face off against Marquette at home.
Given that UConn has already won the Big East conference, Sunday's contest doesn't have any glaring postseason implications aside from potential seeding into the NCAA Tournament. However, it's still going to be an emotional day for Huskies players and fans, as it represents the team's senior day.
Huskies senior Azzi Fudd is one of the most beloved players UConn has had in some time. On Friday, an article from Maggie Vanoni of CT insider asserted that while Fudd is planning to participate in the senior day celebration, she's still undecided about whether she'll declare for the 2025 WNBA Draft after this season ends or if she's going to return to UConn for one more college campaign.
Fudd spoke with the media on March 1. And when she was asked about senior day, she offered a funny response.
“No feels, I’m actually in denial," Fudd said of the looming senior day, per an X post from Jake McCreven of The Daily Campus.
Fudd also mentioned that she thinks her mother will be the most emotional out of all her family members during the celebration on Sunday, and that she hopes her emotions about this monumental day will come out once the game is over.
Regardless of whether Fudd's future contains another season spent at UConn, the Huskies star can cement herself as a legend if she helps bring the program their first NCAA National Championship since 2016.