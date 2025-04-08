Paige Bueckers Will Have a Bigger WNBA Salary Than Caitlin Clark

2021 Naismith College POTY

3x unanimous first-team All-American

$1.5M NIL valuation

Deals with Nike, Gatorade, CeraVe, more

Believed to be the first college player to receive equity in a pro sports league



Now, a national champion.



Paige Bueckers is big business. pic.twitter.com/s5cZNYDfvM