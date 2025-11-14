Pat McAfee's Audi Crooks Adoration Sparks Bold Iowa State Prediction

When women's basketball fans think about college hoops in Iowa, the first name that comes to mind is still Caitlin Clark, even though Clark hasn't competed in college since April 2024. But the next name that should come to mind is Iowa State Cyclones standout Audi Crooks, who is now in her junior season with the team.

Given the prevalence of players entering the transfer portal if they don't find immediate success with the team they started their college career with, many expected Crooks (who is one of the best centers in the country) to transfer after her sophomore campaign concluded.

However, Crooks made it clear that she had no intentions of leaving the Cyclones after they were knocked out of the first round of the 2025 NCAA tournament by making an Instagram post on March 30 that read, "I am right where I want to be! Let's run it back."

And it seems that Crooks made a wise decision, as she has gotten off to a fantastic start to her junior campaign. Iowa State is 4-0 while Crooks is averaging a whopping 28.2 points per game right now.

Iowa State Cyclones' center Audi Crooks (55) shoots the ball over over Valparaiso Beacons forward Milana Nenadic (21) during the first quarter on Nov. 12, 2025, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What's more, Crooks finished her team's November 12 win over Valparaiso with 43 points in less than 20 minutes played, including shooting 18 of 23 from the field and going 7 of 9 from the foul line. This marked the most points a player has scored in a single game in program history.

Pat McAfee Makes Bold Iowa State Prediction After Audi Crooks Masterclass

Crooks' sensational performance caught the attention of Pat McAfee, who sang her praises during a November 13 edition of The Pat McAfee Show on ESPN.

"Audi Crooks, my new favorite basketball player," McAfee said, per an Instagram post from @espnW. "Audi Crooks doesn't need a lot of time, but she's gonna take over. And we just need to be prepared for March Madness, for it to be the Audi Crooks show. Because my timeline has already become that.

"I think every game that she plays, I'm seeing absurd stat lines like this. And I legitimately don't think she's stoppable," he added. "Anytime she comes in, the whole place knows, the other team knows it's about to go down. Her team knows we're putting this ball in one place. It's awesome!

"I think they're winning the national championship," McAfee concluded of Iowa State.

While a lot can happen between now and March, if Crooks keeps her current form going, then McAfee's national championship prediction could certainly come true.

