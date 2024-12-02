Rare Caitlin Clark Card Provides Big Boost for Small Town Card Shop Owner
The industry around Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark's sports trading cards is insanely lucrative if someone can get lucky enough to land a rare (and ideally autographed) version of one.
This was displayed by the hilarious reaction that a "Backyard Breaks" (which is a show dedicated to breaking card packs) host had when pulling an autographed Caitlin Clark Gold Vinyl Rookie Auto 1/1 card back in October.
This "Backyard Breaks" host isn't the only person who has struck gold with a Clark card in recent weeks. This was shown by a Fox 23 News Tulsa story from November 27, which wrote, "Last week, when the [BearJax Sports & Trading Cards store in Collinsville, Oklahoma] had closed for the day, [owner Dale] Williams said he and a friend opened a box of WNBA cards they had been selling all day," via Fox 23 News' Devyn Lyon.
"Well, when we closed, I was like, 'Well, we got to open one of these,' because I was selling them all day," said Williams. "We pulled the one of one, black finite Caitlin Clark autograph card."
"Instantly [I] knew [and] started sweating," added Williams in the article. "[A] lot of yelling, a lot of screaming. I had a buddy of mine who was here with me. He was yelling with me. We didn't know what to do, so we just laid it down, stuck it in a sleeve and started calling people."
Apparently, Williams can expect this extremely rare card to sell for between $100,000-$200,000.
"The card is expected to go on the live auction in about a week with bids opening Dec. 11. The auction will last two weeks," the article continued.
"Williams said he wants to continue to invest in his business and the town he lives in and buy a zero-turn lawn mower."
Williams using the money made from this Clark card to buy a lawn mover is some wholesome stuff.