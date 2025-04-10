Rebecca Lobo Explains Stark Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers Contrast Before WNBA Draft
The 2025 WNBA Draft is just four days away, and all indications are that UConn Huskies superstar and newly-anointed NCAA national champion Paige Bueckers is going to be the draft's No. 1 pick, which belongs to the Dallas Wings.
Not only has Bueckers proven time and time again that she's a generational talent on the court, but the stardom and fanbase she brings with her from UConn to the WNBA solidifies why she's an obvious choice for this top pick.
Bueckers has been compared to Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark for years now. And given that Clark was the No. 1 pick of last year's draft, it's no surprise that the two are being mentioned in the same sentences once again.
However, ESPN analyst and basketball icon Rebecca Lobo focused on the differences between these two guards when speaking with the media on April 10.
Per an X post from Moreau Sports Media Production Co., Lobo said, "Caitlin and Paige are very different players...the range on her shot, the way they play are very different, but their impact is significant.
"Can you throw that similar defense stuff at [Paige] when she has Arike Ogunbowale alongside of her... it'll be interesting to see how quickly Paige's game translates. She and Caitlin are very different on how they play," Lobo added.
Despite their differences on the court, Lobo conveyed that these two icons will bring a similar impact to their respective WNBA franchises.
"Much like last year when we thought Caitlin Clark's game would translate, I think Paige's game will translate...I expect a similar efficiency from her at the pro level...she's a special talent," Lobo is quoted as saying, per another X post from Moreau Sports Media Prod Co.
The Indiana Fever and Dallas Wings face off for the first time in the 2025 WNBA season on June 27.