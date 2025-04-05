Indiana Fever: Ranking Top 5 Most Anticipated Games of 2025 WNBA Season
The 2025 WNBA season is arguably the most anticipated in history. The league is coming off a 2024 campaign that saw explosive growth, and the team that spearheaded the rise in ratings and attendance now appears poised to contend for a championship.
Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever begin preseason action in less than a month, with the regular season commencing on May 17. But which games on the schedule stand out above the rest? Here's a look at what could be the team's top five most anticipated contests of 2025.
5. June 7 at Chicago Sky
It's hard to leave this game off the list since it has been moved to the United Center (the highest capacity NBA arena) and will mark the first time the WNBA has ever had a regular season contest broadcast on primetime network television. Clearly, meetings between Clark and Angel Reese still lead to increased interest.
4. May 24 vs New York Liberty
The Fever will get a chance to see how they measure up against the defending champs a week after the season tips off. The game doubles as a star-studded affair and a potential WNBA Finals preview. The Fever were able to win once vs the Liberty in 2024, a victory that saw Clark record the first-ever triple-double by a WNBA rookie.
3. June 27 at Dallas Wings
If the 2025 WNBA Draft goes as expected, this contest will serve as the first professional meeting between Clark and Paige Bueckers. Not to mention Clark set the single-game WNBA assists record against Dallas, and new Fever forward Natasha Howard will get a crack at her old team in the Wings. The same goes for NaLyssa Smith vs Indiana, with the Wings also featuring old Fever foe DiJonai Carrington.
2. June 22 at Las Vegas Aces
The Fever went 0-4 against the Aces a season ago, so seeing how they stack up this year makes this a standout contest on the schedule. Subplots to the game include new Indiana guard Sydney Colson's return to Las Vegas and an early battle between two potential MVP candidates in Clark and A'ja Wilson.
1. May 17 Season Opener vs Sky
We'll save the best for first. That being the season opener and first of five meetings between Clark and the Fever and Reese and the Sky. While there will surely be more important contests after the season starts, it's hard to beat the anticipation for the first time fans have a chance to finally see the Fever back in action, in a "rivalry" game no less.
All that is without even including the WNBA All-Star Game, which takes place in Indianapolis on July 19. The Fever are nearly guaranteed to have strong representation during the exhibition contest, and perhaps fans will have the opportunity to see Clark finally participate in a 3-point contest that weekend as well.
Of course, the true anticipation will be around what the Fever can do in the postseason, especially considering expectations. But there's obviously much to look forward to once the 2025 WNBA season finally begins.