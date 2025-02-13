Rebecca Lobo Explains What Paige Bueckers Must Do for UConn to Beat South Carolina
One of the most highly-anticipated games on the women's college basketball calendar takes place on February 16, when the No. 7 ranked UConn Huskies travel to South Carolina to take on Dawn Staley's No. 4 ranked Gamecocks squad.
While Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma only recently admitted that this is a rivalry game, there's no doubt that the eyes of the basketball world will be locked into this showdown between two powerhouse teams and 2025 NCAA National Championship frontrunners.
And during a February 12 appearance on ESPN, former Huskies legend Rebecca Lobo got honest about what her alma mater will need if they're to beat South Carolina on Sunday.
"For UConn to pull off the upset, they have to shoot well from the three-point line," Lobo said, per an X post from espnW. "This is a team on the season that's sixth in the nation, making 38% of their threes. But in their losses this year... they have missed from deep and have missed open looks. They're shooting under 24% from three in their three losses this season.
"Paige Bueckers is going to have to shoot well, all of their guards. Azzi Fudd as well," Rebecca Lobo added. "It was a great sign for UConn in their win last night over St. John's, Azzi Fudd made eight threes on the way to a career-high 34 points. She went 8 of 13 from three.
“Connecticut needs to figure out a way to make shots from deep against really good teams, especially a South Carolina team that has been dominant all season in the paint. Connecticut is going to need to hit from distance,” Lobo concluded.
Huskies fans will hope Bueckers can find her shooting stroke on Sunday.