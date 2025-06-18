Women's Fastbreak On SI

Stephen A. Smith Asserts Caitlin Clark 'Instigates Resentment' Amid Fever-Sun Scuffle

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith offered an interesting take about Caitlin Clark getting shoved to the ground during the Indiana Fever's June 17 game.
Oct 23, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Stephen A. Smith (Stephen Smith) on the ESPN NBA Countdown live set at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Oct 23, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Stephen A. Smith (Stephen Smith) on the ESPN NBA Countdown live set at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

There's still a lot of debate and dissenting opinions within the sports media sphere about Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark getting shoved to the ground by Connecticut Sun standout Marina Mabrey during the third quarter of their June 17 game against each other.

The heated moment occurred after Clark and Sun guard Jacy Sheldon were jawing at each other after Sheldon poked Clark in the eye while playing defense. This caused both teams to come together, and Mabrey shoved Clark soon after, which led to her, Clark, and Sun veteran Tina Charles all receiving technical fouls.

While sports media juggernaut Stephen A. Smith often comes to Clark's defense during moments like these, he switched his sentiment up somewhat during a June 18 episode of ESPN's First Take.

"Clearly, when it comes to Caitlin Clark, there's some resentment, as I've articulated before. What people are missing, Monica, is that I have no problem with it whatsoever," Smith said, per an X post from ClutchPoints.

"Yes, there's resentment... this is much ado about nothing! In the heat of competition, tempers flare! Last time I checked, women got tempers just like men do. It ain't a problem! It ain't a problem at all! It ain't no big deal at all! I love it, personally."

He later added, "Caitlin Clark being that golden goose, that rising tide that's lifting all boats, I stand by my past proclamations that there's resentment towards her because of that. But I want to take it a step further: There's also resentment towards her because she instigates resentment towards her sometimes."

Smith then added that Clark is often the one talking smack to opposing players, which is what he meant by her instigating resentment.

Time will tell whether fans agree with Smiths' sentiment.

Grant Young covers Women’s Basketball, the New York Yankees, and the New York Mets for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years. However, he now prefers Angel Reese to Angels in the Outfield.

