Rebecca Lobo takes issue with WNBA players’ CBA language

Exasperation with the WNBA is high right now when it comes to fan perception.

This is not just because it's in the depths of the league's offseason, but because the ongoing Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) negotiations have gone on for over a year at this point. Recent suggestions indicate that the two sides aren't all that close to coming to a deal, which could threaten a potential lockout.

Fans want players to get paid what they're worth. But fans also want to see the product on the court. And from a fan's perspective, the recent reports of a max salary above $1 million, a $5 million salary cap, and a roughly 70% share of net revenue all sound pretty good.

Rebecca Lobo cautions WNBA players on language amid CBA talks

Women's basketball icon addressed her stance on how players are handling these negotiations during her January 16 appearance on the A Touch More podcast.

After noting that the CBA deal that's currently on the table for the players, "Looks like a pretty amazing deal," Lobo said, "It seems like the sides are farther apart than they should be, though, for this point in time. I'm hopeful they'll come together."

She later added, “Some of the rhetoric I’ve heard from their side has been a little bit troublesome. When a deal is presented that’s over a million [dollar] max salary and revenue share, it’s called a ‘slap in the face.’ Like, just use different words. And I’m worried the players might be getting to a point where they might be losing some of the support from the public. And I think that has been a big part of this all along.”

Lobo then noted that when the players donned the 'Pay Us What You Use Us' shirts at the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game, it felt like support for them was "100%" from the fan base.

“As these negotiations have gone on, it feels like some of [fan support] is waning. And I think some of it has just been the language and the verbiage and that sort of thing that we’ve heard from the players’ association. I think the players just need to be a little bit more careful with how they’re articulating things, because if you’re working whatever job, a max salary of $1.2 million, average salary of $500,000—if you don’t think it’s fair, that’s fine. But don’t call it a slap in the face," she added.

"There are things that need to be done a little bit better when it comes to the language during these negotiations," she concluded.

Lobo is speaking for many fans with these comments.

