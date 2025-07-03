Red Panda Provides Injury Update After Fever-Lynx Halftime Show Accident

During halftime of the July 1 WNBA Commissioner's Cup Championship game between the Minnesota Lynx and Indiana Fever, Rong "Krystal" Niu (an acrobat who performs under the stage name "Red Panda", and has been a mainstay at the halftime of professional basketball games with an act that involves riding a 7-foot-tall unicycle while catching and balancing bowls on her head and feet) fell off of her unicycle and hit the floor hard.

This fall came about a minute into her act, and Red Panda was clearly injured once it occurred, as she immediately grabbed her left wrist. Ultimately, she was taken off in a wheelchair.

“'Thank you very much to all NBA, WNBA, Universities, media individuals and her ever supporting fans for your kindness and concern. Last night at Lynx/Fever she took a fall at the very beginning of the show, due to left paddle of her unicycle was damaged during transit, her left wrist was severely fractured at the same spot for the 2nd time. She was at the hospital for 11 hours last night. Greta and Sheridan, from Minnesota Lynx, stayed with her at the hospital the entire night for her procedure. She is very grateful. She is on her way home now and the Doctors in Minneapolis have recommended that as soon as she gets home, she meet with an orthopedic surgeon for the 2nd part of repair.



"'Red panda, wants me to Thank all of you for the kind wishes and support, it means the world to her. She much appreciates from her heart the support she is receiving. We’ll keep you all posted'”

While it's unfortunate that Red Panda suffered a broken wrist and needed surgery, it sounds like she will be able to make a full recovery and can hopefully get back on her unicycle soon.

