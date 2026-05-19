Rickea Jackson ACL Injury Is a Major Blow to Sky’s Win-Now Hopes
Chicago Sky guard Rickea Jackson has been off to a very strong start in the 2026 WNBA season. Through three games, her 22 points per game are eighth-best in the league, and she appeared to be on a trajectory to stay in that spot if she could improve her field goal percentage.
Then came the Sky's fourth game against the Minnesota Lynx, which took plave on May 17. Jackson was driving to the paint at one point in that game when her left knee seemingly gave out under her.
People who have watched enough basketball know what the injury looked like right away, given its non-contact nature. But nobody wanted to diagnose Rickea's injury until the Sky confirmed it.
And that's what happened on May 19, when the Sky announced that Jackson had indeed torn the ACL in her left knee, which will require surgery and keep her sidelined for the rest of this 2026 season.
Rickea Jackson Injury Interrupts What Looked Like Sky Breakout Year
In the press release announcing Jackson's season-ending injury, Sky GM Jeff Pagliocca said, “We’re devastated that Rickea suffered this injury, but we are confident she will make a full recovery. Rickea was playing at an All-Star and All-Defensive level early in the season. We are certain she was primed for a career year. Our world-class medical staff will work hard with Rickea, who is one of the toughest players in the league, to get her back on the court.”
The Sky have a 3-1 record to start the season and look vastly improved from last season, where they finished tied for the league's worst record.
But losing Jackson, who has been their leading scorer to this point, will be tough for this team to recover from, especially because they're in win-now mode. They still have plenty of talent with veterans like Skylar Diggins, DiJonai Carrington, and Azurá Stevens, along with solid young players like Kamilla Cardoso and rookie Gabriela Jaquez, and would still appear to be a playoff-caliber club.
But Jackson had arguably the highest offensive upside out of any player on the roster, and her consistent scoring was irreplaceable. Still, the Sky have no choice but to forge on and keep trying to stack wins early in the season.
There's always a chance they could add another high-level scorer to their roster via trade at some point, especially if another WNBA team bows out of the playoff race early.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Grant Young covers Women’s Basketball, the New York Yankees, and the New York Mets for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years. However, he now prefers Angel Reese to Angels in the Outfield.Follow GrvntYoung