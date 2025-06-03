Rickea Jackson Mocks Pregnancy Rumors in Setting Record Straight on Sparks Standing
Los Angeles Sparks star Rickea Jackson hasn't played in her team's past two games because of what was called "personal" reasons.
Jackson's sudden, unexplained absence, combined with her coming off of the bench and struggling to find a solid role with her team (and its new head coach Lynne Roberts) this season, prompted speculation on social media about why Jackson is sidelined, and whether it's an indication that she isn't happy about her place with the team.
Jackson spoke with the media on June 3 and set the record straight about several things that have surfaced on social media.
When asked about her situation with the team, Jackson said, "I mean, we're here to win. Personal time was needed, concussion, lingering things... but just happy to be back with my team," per an X post from @RJacksonReport.
She was then asked about how she handles rumors swirling about her absence, and she said, "You've just got to be realistic with yourself. Like, at the end of the day, media isn't about facts anymore... so that's just the media. Just taking it with a grain of salt, and not being gullible."
"Whatever sounds the juiciest, that's what people want to go with. Like, I'm pregnant, apparently," Jackson continued in a mocking tone. One speculation thread on social media was that Jackson's absences were because she was pregnant, which was not tied to any credible source and was rooted in sheer rumor.
"Media is the media. I've never followed any team I've played for since AAU. I like to follow real people. But you know, rumors are rumors," she added. Fans also noted that Jackson (allegedly) unfollowed the Los Angeles Sparks on Instagram and removed them from her bio.
When asked about her relationship with the Sparks' coaching staff, Jackson added, "Yeah, it's growing. Everything is new here. New system, new everything. So it takes time, but chemistry is built in time."
Props to Jackson for being willing to address all of this head on.