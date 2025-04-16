Women's Fastbreak On SI

Robin Roberts Checks South Carolina Fan Over Perceived Paige Bueckers GMA Slight

Good Morning America host Robin Roberts pulled out the Dawn Staley receipts after a Gamecocks fan found issue with Paige Bueckers' show appearance.

Grant Young

Sep 15, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Robin Roberts at the 76th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024 in Los Angeles. Mandatory Credit: Kevork Djansezian-USA TODAY
Sep 15, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Robin Roberts at the 76th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024 in Los Angeles. Mandatory Credit: Kevork Djansezian-USA TODAY / Kevork Djansezian-USA TODAY

In the days following their 2025 NCAA national championship win over the South Carolina Gamecocks, UConn Huskies stars Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd made several appearances on major broadcast television talk shows, including The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for Bueckers and Good Morning America for Fudd.

These appearances prompted one salty South Carolina fan to go viral for an X post that wrote, "Although I love Paige and I’m very happy for her success. I do want to point out this crazy national champ 'world tour' she’s going on, while last year not a single one of our SC girls got this treatment after going undefeated. Very interesting."

The post received a ton of criticism, largely because it neglected to mention that Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley did multiple major media appearances after her team won the 2024 NCAA Title, which fans pointed out in the post's replies.

Bueckers made an April 16 appearance on Good Morning America. And sure enough, a South Carolian fan shared a similar sentiment in the comments section of an Instagram post of Bueckers posing alongside GMA host Robin Roberts.

"Did any of the SC Gamecocks get invited to this show last year after winning the natty and going undefeated the entire season?" the comment wrote.

Instead of other fans calling this comment out, Robin Roberts did so herself by responding, "I was in Cleveland for the game and the next morning I had a lengthy live interview with Dawn Staley on GMA."

Props to Roberts for shutting this ridiculous bias narrative down straightaway. Hopefully, this will deter other fans from trying to assert a similar stance in the future.

Recommended Reading:

feed

Published
Grant Young
GRANT YOUNG

Grant Young covers Women’s Basketball, the New York Yankees, and the New York Mets for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years. However, he now prefers Angel Reese to Angels in the Outfield.

Home/News