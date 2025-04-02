Roger Goodell Makes His Opinion of Caitlin Clark Extremely Clear
Over the weekend, Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark took part in a panel at the NFL's annual meetings in Palm Beach, Florida, about the league's interest and aspirations for women's flag football that was titled "The Changing Face of Sports and Its Impact on the NFL".
Clark sat alongside legendary NFL quarterback Eli Manning and tennis GOAT Serena Williams, with whom she also posed for a photo. While there's currently no video or audio of this discussion available to the public, there's no doubt that Clark offered valuable insights that will help the NFL decide how to get more involved in flag football and women's sports as a whole.
Of course, the figurehead of the NFL is commissioner Roger Goodell, who doesn't necessarily have the best reputation among football fans. But he might have won some women's basketball fans over with his sentiment about Clark when speaking with the media on April 1.
"We're always looking for perspective, and to learn something," Goodell said when asked about why Clark was invited to speak at the NFL Meetings, per an X post from The Athletic's James Boyd. "We have owners that are investing in sports, and in particular women's sports.
"[Clark is] already an icon at a very young age... Both of their perspectives were really valuable for our ownership to understand, to sort of learn from that," he continued, talking about Clark and Serena Williams.
"I think hearing from those two in particular... really brought to light a lot of the things that we're all thinking of as a league, and hopefully as clubs, to try and do things better."
Clearly the NFL commissioner thinks very highly of Clark.