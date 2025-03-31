Serena Williams Poses Pertinent Question After Caitlin Clark NFL Meeting
The NFL's annual meetings began over the weekend on Palm Beach, Florida, and will likely play a big part in deciding several noteworthy aspects of the NFL's future.
Some of the topics expected to be discussed at these NFL meetings are the potential for an 18-game regular season, removal of the automatic first down from defensive holding and illegal contact penalties, and the volume of international games.
Most notably for women's sports, the increased interest in flag football and how the league can help make women's flag football more prevalent in the American sports world is also going to be a topic that's broached.
Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark was invited to these meetings in order to participate in a discussion about the league's interest and aspirations for women's flag football.
The panel (which was titled "The Changing Face of Sports and Its Impact on the NFL”) included Clark, legendary NFL quarterback Eli Manning, and tennis GOAT Serena Williams. And a photo of Clark sitting alongside these two icons is making waves on social media.
And on Monday, Serena Williams (who Clark has a mutual respect and adoration for) posted an Instagram selfie of her and the Fever star that was captioned, "Yesterday was a blur and all about the future of women at the annual @nfl Annual Meeting @caitlinclark22 @alexisohanian @elimanning I love future of women don’t you? 🤩".
Williams posing the question "I love future of women don’t you?" is very fitting given what they were discussing on Sunday night's panel and who she was sitting next to. It will be fascinating to see how this discussion ends up impacting the NFL's interest in flag football and women's sports as a whole.