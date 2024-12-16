Ryen Russillo's Six-Word Take on Caitlin Clark's Time Interview Hysteria Says It All
The predominant talk of the basketball world over the past week has been about Caitlin Clark's interview after winning Time Athlete of the Year for 2024.
Particularly, the aspect of her interview that has drummed up the biggest reaction was her comments about privilege.
Among what Clark said was, "I want to say I’ve earned every single thing, but as a white person, there is privilege. A lot of those players in the league that have been really good have been Black players. This league has kind of been built on them. The more we can appreciate that, highlight that, talk about that... I think it’s very important. I have to continue to try to change that.
"The more we can elevate Black women, that’s going to be a beautiful thing.”
These comments caused quite a strong reaction from select media members, such as Megyn Kelly who seemed to think this was Clark "apologizing for being White" with these words.
But while there have certainly been people lamenting Clark's comments, even more people have come out supporting her.
Regardless, all of the chatter around Caitlin Clark right now has nothing to do with what matters most: her basketball ability.
And this seemed to be the sentiment that American sports host Ryen Russillo shared with an X post on December 14.
"I feel bad for Caitlin Clark." Russillo, who currently hosts "The Ryen Russillo Podcast", wrote.
The good thing is that Clark appears to be unbothered about all this discussion regarding her interview. Eventually, the hot takes will tone down and the basketball world will instead get excited about the 22-year-old's return to the court.