Caitlin Clark Appears Unbothered in Attending Butler Game Amid Time Interview Noise
It's time to take Caitlin Clark at her word that she is excellent at blocking out the outside noise. That's exactly what she said in eloquently responding to critics like Megyn Kelly who took issue with her comments after winning Time Athlete of the Year.
Clark's poised approach is necessary given the hysteria her honor has led to. Not only did her comments about privilege lead to tons of discourse but Washington Mystics co-owner Sheila Johnson also ignited a firestorm by claiming the entire WNBA deserved to be on the cover, not just Clark.
In the midst of all this it seems as if every member of the media and every account on social media has had something to say about the Indiana Fever sensation. But by the looks of it, Clark appears completely unbothered by the chatter.
That's because, as has often been the case this season, she was in attendance for a Butler men's basketball game. Clark's boyfriend Connor McCaffrey is of course a member of the Bulldogs coaching staff. And she was there once again to cheer his team on, along with Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton.
Fans couldn't help but notice how at ease the beloved WNBA superstar seemed while taking in the game. In response to a video posted by Fox College Hoops on X, Clark's supporters reveled in her relaxed nature.
X user @VanshayM wrote, "#unbothered 🙂 ↕️" in commenting on the visual of her and Haliburton in a suite.
While another user, @PhilipBexman posted, "The entire basketball media world is burning, while CC is out enjoying the games. Unbothered queen!!"
A third wrote, "the world is burning down and she’s so unbothered. i love the fact that she really dgaf"
Clark's fans are clearly happy to see her happy, as she was obviously accurate in assessing her ability to block out the noise that is constantly surrounding her.