Sabrina Ionescu Gets Honest About Satou Sabally WNBA Free Agency Advice at Unrivaled

New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu had a thoughtful answer when asked about college teammate Satou Sabally's WNBA free agency.

Former Oregon women basketball players Satou Sabally, left, and Sabrina Ionescu are introduced during the Oregon Colorado Saturday Oct. 30, 2021. Eug 103021 Uo Cofb10
Former Oregon women basketball players Satou Sabally, left, and Sabrina Ionescu are introduced during the Oregon Colorado Saturday Oct. 30, 2021. Eug 103021 Uo Cofb10 / [Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard] / USA TODAY NETWORK

The women's basketball world was thrown for a loop when Dallas Wings superstar Satou Sabally asserted that her time playing for the Wings was over when speaking with the media on January 9.

I'm working with [the Wings] together to find a next home for me because I’ve already played my last game in Dallas," Sabally said.

Sabally was then asked if she'd like to play with her sister Nyara, who is rostered on the 2024 WNBA Champions New York Liberty.

"Yeah, of course. In the future I would love that," Sabally responded.

While Sabally (who was cored by the Wings, and therefore can only be dealt in a sign-and-trade) is going to be sought after by many WNBA teams, the Liberty would seem fitting not only because Satou's sister Nyara plays for them, but also Sabally's former college teammate and close friend Sabrina Ionescu is there as well.

Ionescu and Sabally are on Unrivaled's Phantom BC team together. Ionescu was asked about Sabally's impending free agency situation when speaking with the media on January 16 and offered an interesting response.

"I think my [experience] is a little bit different because we played together in college," Ionescu said, per an X post from On SI's Geoff Magliocchetti. "I would say I'm trying to help and advise her, regardless if she comes to New York or not. I've known her family really well, know her really well, and I want what's best for her. And so for me, it's just been kind of hearing what her goals and priorities are, trying to help, be that kind of friend that she can talk to about the decision she makes.

"I'm never going to push her one way or another, no matter how bad I want to play with her again," Ionescu continued.

Much respect for this thoughtful and mature answer from Ionescu.

Now fans will have to wait and see where Sabally ends up getting traded to in the coming weeks.

