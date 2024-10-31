Women's Fastbreak On SI

Sabrina Ionescu Played Game 5 of WNBA Finals With Injured Shooting Hand

New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu's poor shooting performance in Game 5 of the WNBA Finals could have been partially a result of injury.

Oct 20, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) celebrates after defeating the Minnesota Lynx in overtime to win the 2024 WNBA Finals at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Much was made about New York Liberty star Sabrina' Ionescu's shooting woes in Game 5 of the WNBA Finals, despite the Liberty defeating the Minnesota Lynx to win the championship.

That's because Ionescu was just 1-19 from the floor, a shooting line that was historic for its inefficiency. However, it has since been revealed that Sabrina persevered through that game with an injury to her shooting hand.

Ionescu had been seen with a brace of sorts on her hand in recent days, so it was reasonable to assume she was dealing with some sort of ailment. Particularly after seeing her clearly suffering from pain in that area during portions of the Finals series. But a report from Alexa Philippou of ESPN has now provided the details.

According to Philippou's source, the exact nature of Ionescu's injury was a torn UCL in the thumb. The UCL is a ligament near where the thumb meets the hand and Sabrina reportedly hurt it in Game 4. Which means she played the entirety of the decisive contest through the ailment.

The injury shouldn't limit Ionescu going forward, as ESPN stated she will be reevaluated in four weeks and is expected to make a full recovery.

Ionescu of course hit one of the biggest shots in the history of the sport to lead the Liberty to victory in Game 3, that coming before hurting her thumb. Despite the injury and its possible impact on her shooting performance the rest of the series, Sabrina and company still went on to hoist the hardware.

Which led to a parade in the streets of New York, and Ionescu getting to celebrate in style.

