Sabrina Ionescu's Custom Jacket Was Star of Liberty's Championship Parade
New York City is buzzing on Thursday, as their beloved Liberty WNBA franchise is celebrating its first-ever WNBA title with a championship parade in The Big Apple's streets.
Despite Game 5 of the WNBA Finals against the Minnesota Lynx ending in controversy, the Liberty are more than deserving of celebrating this championship after being the league's best team throughout the 2024 season. Not to mention that New York's roster and staff experienced agony last season after coming up just short against the Las Vegas Aces in the 2023 WNBA Finals.
There have been multiple memorable moments to this point in Thursday's championship parade. The Liberty's iconic mascot Ellie the Elephant has been making her presence felt throughout Manhattan while Breanna Stewart went viral for requesting (and then receiving) red wine from a fan while the parade was underway.
However, the star of the show might have been the awesome custom jacket that Liberty superstar Sabrina Ionescu was wearing.
The WNBA's X account posted a video of this black jacket with seaform green accents that showcase its various elements. On Ionescu's right shoulder, the results of the Liberty's three WNBA playoffs series are shown. On the right chest, there's a seafoam Nike swoosh and the quote, "Liberty has a nice ring to it."
On the left shoulder, there's Ionescu's Nike logo, another Nike symbol, and on the lower left near the zipper, there's a "YERRRNESCU" patch.
Ionescu later took this jacket off to show a Nike shirt that wrote, "YERRRNESCU".
Hopefully, Ionescu and her Liberty teammates are soaking up this celebration of all they've accomplished this season.