Sabrina Ionescu Set for MRI After Injury Scare in Liberty Preseason Game
The biggest priority in the WNBA preseason should be to emerge unscathed. Injuries can occur at any time, but perhaps the most inopportune one is during exhibition contests right before the season tips off for real.
Said scenario played out in an injury scare New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu suffered Sunday during a preseason win over the Connecticut Sun. During the third quarter, Ionescu appeared to land awkwardly on her ankle while coming down on or near the foot of Sun player Diamond Miller.
Ionescu stayed on the floor for a moment before she got up and signaled toward the Liberty bench and immediately exited for the locker room.
After the game, Liberty coach Chris DeMarco said that Ionescu just rolled her ankle, but that she would still undergo an MRI to determine the severity of the injury.
DeMarco later said the indications were "positive" in answering a follow up question.
Of course, there is probably extra caution used in Sabrina's case considering she had a Grade 3 left ankle sprain derail her rookie season and she injured the same ankle against Connecticut.
Jonquel Jones Shares Concern
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Robin Lundberg is a media veteran and hoops head who has spent the bulk of his career with iconic brands like Sports Illustrated and ESPN. His insights have also been featured on platforms such as Fox and CNN and he can currently be heard hosting shows for Sirius XM and on his burgeoning YouTube show. And now he brings his basketball expertise to Women's Fastbreak on SI!Follow robinlundberg