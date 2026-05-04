Sabrina Ionescu Set for MRI After Injury Scare in Liberty Preseason Game

The biggest priority in the WNBA preseason should be to emerge unscathed. Injuries can occur at any time, but perhaps the most inopportune one is during exhibition contests right before the season tips off for real.

Said scenario played out in an injury scare New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu suffered Sunday during a preseason win over the Connecticut Sun. During the third quarter, Ionescu appeared to land awkwardly on her ankle while coming down on or near the foot of Sun player Diamond Miller.

Ionescu stayed on the floor for a moment before she got up and signaled toward the Liberty bench and immediately exited for the locker room.

Sabrina Ionescu took an awkward landing on a drive attempt and immediately went to the locker room. Looked to do so on her own strength, albeit a bit gingerly #WNBA pic.twitter.com/PxECNPNT5g — Geoff Magliocchetti (@GeoffJMags) May 3, 2026

After the game, Liberty coach Chris DeMarco said that Ionescu just rolled her ankle, but that she would still undergo an MRI to determine the severity of the injury.

DeMarco later said the indications were "positive" in answering a follow up question.

Chris DeMarco on Sab's injury, via a @DougFeinberg follow-up: "It's positive, but we're still gonna do a test tomorrow." https://t.co/COUl7VPNzM — Myles (@MylesEhrlich) May 3, 2026

Of course, there is probably extra caution used in Sabrina's case considering she had a Grade 3 left ankle sprain derail her rookie season and she injured the same ankle against Connecticut.

Jonquel Jones Shares Concern