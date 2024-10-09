Scottie Barnes Continues Caitlin Clark NBA Lovefest
Indiana Fever sensation Caitlin Clark has been receiving a ton of praise from many of the world's best basketball players in recent weeks.
In the aftermath of Clark winning the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year Award, she was praised by NBA legend LeBron James, who claimed, "[Clark is] a transcendent player" in a September26 article from Esquire.
And that's not all. San Antonio Spurs rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama said, "When [Clark] was in college, [she was] the only college player that I was really in awe of their game," in a Spurs X post from October 4.
Plus Dallas Mavericks icon and perennial NBA MVP candidate Luka Doncic congratulated Clark upon her winning ROTY, saying, "Caitlin, congratulations on an amazing season. Rookie of the Year is a big honor. You deserve it. Congratulations!" on the Dallas Mavericks' X account last Friday.
Yet, despite all this praise, none of these players put their money where their mouths were in terms of showing Clark their support.
But that changed on Wednesday when Toronto Raptors superstar and 2022 NBA Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes posted a photo of two Clark Indiana Fever jerseys on his Instagram story with the caption, "Bought my first jerseys 🔥🔥🔥🔥".
Barnes' showing of support is another example of "game recognize game" when it comes to NBA players expressing their praise for Clark.
Now that Clark's first professional season is now over, perhaps we'll see her at some Indiana Pacers games, whose first game of the regular season is against the Detroit Pistons on October 23.