Seattle Storm Make Unfortunate Nika Muhl Roster Announcement
Despite only scoring one basket during her 2024 rookie WNBA season (which came in the final minutes of her team's final regular season game), former UConn Huskies guard Nika Muhl still has a passionate and loyal fan base.
This is why fans were tuned in to see Muhl competing with the Turkish basketball club Beşiktaş soon after the Storm season ended, especially given that she was playing extremely well for the team. However, tragedy struck during an October 3 game when Muhl was howling in pain after suffering a non-contact injury to her knee.
Soon after this occurred, news broke that Muhl had suffered a torn ACL in her knee, which ended her time playing for Beşiktaş. It also presumably put her 2025 WNBA season with the Storm in jeopardy, which was confirmed with an April 18 article from ESPN.
"The Seattle Storm have placed forward Jordan Horston and guard Nika Muhlon on the suspended list, ruling them out for the 2025 season, the team announced Friday," the article wrote.
This doesn't necessarily come as a surprise, given that ACL tears typically take about a year to recover from. But it's still not good news that Muhl will not be able to compete for an entire season, especially as she seemed on the fringes of remaining on the Storm's roster for their entire 2024 campaign.
Regardless of what her future in Seattle holds, Muhl has demonstrated that she's deserving of a chance to compete for a WNBA roster spot once her knee heals.